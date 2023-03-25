Peter and Paul Okoye acquire mansions after election

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye has congratulated his twin brother, Paul Okoye on his recently acquired house in Atlanta.

He also added that he will be getting himself a new house too in London as he laughed at trolls who mocked him during the just concluded general election in Nigeria.  

He posted saying:

“So lam here in london to acquire my 4th crib abroad and my twin brother @rudeboypsquare just bought hime self another crib in Atlanta! Omo! Some people are really teaching us a big lesson after the Elections Wahala.”

“Congratulations @rudeboypsquare on your New Atlanta Crib! We are really learning that lesson the hard way after the elections! London crib Loading on this other-side in a few #NewAtlantaCrib #NewLondonCrib”

