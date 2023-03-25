Peter and Paul Okoye acquire mansions after election

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye has congratulated his twin brother, Paul Okoye on his recently acquired house in Atlanta.

He also added that he will be getting himself a new house too in London as he laughed at trolls who mocked him during the just concluded general election in Nigeria.

He posted saying:

“So lam here in london to acquire my 4th crib abroad and my twin brother @rudeboypsquare just bought hime self another crib in Atlanta! Omo! Some people are really teaching us a big lesson after the Elections Wahala.”

“Congratulations @rudeboypsquare on your New Atlanta Crib! We are really learning that lesson the hard way after the elections! London crib Loading on this other-side in a few #NewAtlantaCrib #NewLondonCrib”