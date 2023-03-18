Political thugs attack Chioma Akpotha at her polling unit with knives and bottles, vandalises her car (Video)

Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha has been attacked by thugs at her polling unit.

Chioma Akpotha took to her Instagram live to cry out over the threat to her life.

She revealed that she was attacked at her polling unit when she took out her phone to record activities at the unit.

Apparently, the thugs came to her with knives and bottles and she fled the scene, leaving her car, which has been left damaged.

“Today is just the worse I couldn’t even being out my phone to record or to say I am at my polling unit. As I brought out my phone, this guy’s attacked me with knives and bottles, I had to run out. They destroyed my side mirrors, hit my car. I don’t even know the damage done to my car cause I ran out for my life”.