TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Young man uses winnings from sports betting to buy Benz

“Stop putting your mouth in women’s private, it’s the cause of…

“My boyfriend of 4 years introduced me to his…

Political thugs attack Chioma Akpotha at her polling unit with knives and bottles, vandalises her car (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha has been attacked by thugs at her polling unit.

Chioma Akpotha took to her Instagram live to cry out over the threat to her life.

She revealed that she was attacked at her polling unit when she took out her phone to record activities at the unit.

READ ALSO

“Anyone that intends to disrupt elections should be ready to…

Bola Tinubu allegedly begs Peter Obi to accept election…

Apparently, the thugs came to her with knives and bottles and she fled the scene, leaving her car, which has been left damaged.

“Today is just the worse I couldn’t even being out my phone to record or to say I am at my polling unit. As I brought out my phone, this guy’s attacked me with knives and bottles, I had to run out. They destroyed my side mirrors, hit my car. I don’t even know the damage done to my car cause I ran out for my life”.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Young man uses winnings from sports betting to buy Benz

“Stop putting your mouth in women’s private, it’s the cause of your problem” –…

“My boyfriend of 4 years introduced me to his boyfriend” –…

“Why you should never confess to your man when you cheat on him” – Actor Seun…

Side Chic accosts her sugar daddy at event, reveals in front of his wife that…

Young man recounts how his dad’s best friend began dating his mum after…

School dropout customises his Lamborghini plate number with “No Degree”

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Political thugs attack Chioma Akpotha at her polling unit with knives and…

Trending video: INEC officials insist on not uploading results from polling unit

Mum scolds daughter who revealed that Portable is her dream man (Funny video)

Family finally buries pastor after leaving body in mortuary for 2 years waiting…

“Send a congratulatory message on WhatsApp immediately” – Senator Shehu…

“Anyone that intends to disrupt elections should be ready to die” –…

Lady narrates how she witnessed a woman pray her dead daughter back to life

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More