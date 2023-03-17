Pregnant woman goes into labor at ATM queue

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian pregnant woman went into labor after standing at the queue for hours just to get money at an undisclosed bank. 

Good Samaritans had helped carry her to the hospital as the whole place went into chaos. 

Netizens showed mixed reaction to this as some of their comments read:

S_airemen:

“Most worrisome part is that she had to be shielded from people who rather than seek every possible opportunity to help , wanted to record a woman in labor pains. We all need to rethink our priorities.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“In a sane country, everyone must make way for her to do whatever she has to do in the bank without spending a second on the queue.”

oriflameskincarre;

“God hi I don’t know but once you see an elderly man/ woman, pregnant woman or a woman carrying a baby allow them to do whatever they want to do without queuing.”

