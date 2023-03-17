TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw…

“You only checked on me once a year” – Halima…

“Why you should never confess to your man when you cheat on him”…

School dropout customises his Lamborghini plate number with “No Degree”

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Lamborghini driver has left drivers astounded after they saw the method the wealthy person disclosed not to have a university degree.

The individuals traveling behind the opulent vehicle could be seen in a video online catching a glimpse of the license plate number and noticing that it had been customized with the letters ‘No Degre or GP’.

They shouted in agreement with the brief assertion that the majority of the world’s wealthy individuals today are not college grads.

READ ALSO

‘Only men still marry for love’ – Slay queen says

Don’t come home if you don’t get 1st class – Nigerian father…

According to reports, the video was shot in South Africa, and the Lamborghini owner disclosed that he had dropped out of high school in an interview with a TikTok influencer.

Watch the video below:

jasonusoro; 😂 it’s degree and not degre that’s why they said there’s truth in it

mario_asia1; No degree yet living he’s best life 😂😂😂

deejayblizs; School na scam but make sure u get the degree

hupmizzy; It works for him doesn’t mean it’s gonna work for you

sindaco7441; Bill gate and many other Billionaires comfirm it

bigblanko; No degree bro be balling

busy_ice; The reason it wasn’t even spelt well 😂

iam_hamzyfundz; Shey degree holder fit drive that kind car ni @iskerry_joe werey oni degree Osha tiri

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw in his house –…

“You only checked on me once a year” – Halima Abubakar drags…

“Why you should never confess to your man when you cheat on him” – Actor Seun…

“My boyfriend of 4 years introduced me to his boyfriend” –…

Young man uses winnings from sports betting to buy Benz

Tallest corper falls in love with shortest corp member after meeting at NYSC…

White Money orders G-Wagon days after buying Maybach

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

School dropout customises his Lamborghini plate number with “No Degree”

Davido spotted having a good time with friends after deleting most of his…

Youth pastor caught rocking stripper at Lagos strip club (Video)

Man uses N400,000 for house rent to play bet and lost (Video)

Side Chic accosts her sugar daddy at event, reveals in front of his wife that…

“Stop putting your mouth in women’s private, it’s the cause of your problem” –…

Seyi Vibez grieves as he loses mum

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More