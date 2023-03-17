Seyi Vibez grieves as he loses mum

Famous Afrobeats singer, Balogun Afolabi Oluwaseyi, popularly known as Seyi Vibez’ has lost his mother.

The musician took to his page to break the heart rending news on Thursday night, March 16 and refered to the day as the darkest day of his life.

Seyi Vibez, although, praised her memory and stated that he will continue to love his mother until he also leaves the earth to meet her.

The singer uploaded a blackout photo on his Instagram page to indicate that he was in mourning, and penned; “Today the Darkest day of my life, March 16, I lost my ancestor!, Love you till I go six feet mum RIP..”.

Fans and colleagues took to the comment section to mourn with him as they offered their heartfelt condolences.