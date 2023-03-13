Singer Crayon thankful for being first millionaire in his family

Fast rising star, Charles Chibueze Chukwu, better known as Crayon has revealed that he is the first person to become a millionaire in his family.

The Mavin signee said he is a real example of God’s blessings and that the Almighty raised him in order to end a generational curse.

In a tweet, Crayon added that his family, which includes his father and mother’s bloodline, is also represented by him as the family’s first star.

He wrote; “I’m living testimonies of God! I’m the first STAR in my family! Both from my mum’s and my dad’s! Generations, before me nobody has been this successful in my family!

I’m the first millionaire in my family! God raised me to break that generational curse! I AM “THE ONE”