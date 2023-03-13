Singer Tems loses first Oscar nomination

Nigerian Singer, Tems was nominated alongside Rihanna for the song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for the Best Original Song at the Oscars award.

However, they lost the award to “NAATU NAATU” from RRR. This was Tems first Oscar nomination and even though she lost the award, it was still a win to be recognised at the Oscars.

Netizens flooded the comments with reactions. Some of which read:

Okwy_mfb:

“Abeg this Oscar people can never see anything nice in our music and videos even when they know it is the best of them all. Well done Tems, me l appreciate all ur efforts. God bless ur handwork sis”

alwaysqueeny:

“Before u say anything, go watch RRR, that whole movie and every song in it deserves every award win-able! I love Rih and Tems but the Oscars did this one right!”