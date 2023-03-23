“Stop living fake life” – Destiny Etiko blows hot

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has warned everyone to stop living fake life on social media to avoid chasing their helpers.

In the video, she emphasized that fake life could chase away helpers from your life.

In her words:

“If you know you are managing your life, even if you’re not managing your life, there’s no need to come on social media to rant, I’m this, I’m that, I own this, I won that, you do not know when you’re chasing your destiny helper, don’t come and say you have what you do not have. What I’m saying is that it does not pay. Me Wey Dey here so, I fit get money but if you ask me I go say, my sister I still Dey manage….stop living fake life.”

See the video here: