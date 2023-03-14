Tems reacts to criticisms over her canopy dress to Oscar’s event

Nigerian Singer Tems has reacted to people’s comment on her view blocking dress which she wore to the Oscar’s event.

She had posted pictures of herself in the dress which she captioned “Oops” which once again caused an uproar on the internet.

Some netizens however urges people to calm down as it was an innocent oversight from the designers considering the seating arrangement.

suggesting_netflix_movies said:

“Her designer definitely didn’t think of the view blocking… Innocent mistake…people take things so serious these days with all these ones calling her *rude up and down like what she did was intentional”

Some others thought that the public deserved as apology even if it was a mistake.

sucressecret said:

“People can hail her and say “she no send una papa” but it’s wrong. They might not have thought about it thoroughly before making it for her but now that people are pointing out how her outfit affected those behind her, she should have at least shown a little remorse or just keep quiet instead that salty response”