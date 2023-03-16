“The bag is too long” – Wizkid’s associate, Rotimi brags

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Singer Wizkid’s associate, Rotimi has commended Wizkid for being able to afford his new car as he added that his bag is too long. 

Rotimi made this tweet while emphasizing that Wizkid has three of the same type of car which goes a long way to show how rich he is.

The tweet he made read:

“3 Rolls Royce cullinan in bou 6 months is actually insane,the bag is too long”.

When he was told that people have been saying that Wizkid is poor, he replied: 

“Na dem get their mouth,make dem run their mouth.”

vee_nwolisa added:

“This is why he rarely shows, he’s got nothing to prove, like do u understand??now u say he’s broke haba chelsea common now, una mumu no too much??”

