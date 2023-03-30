TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Throwback clip of Evangelist prophesying about mourning in Pete Edochie’s family surfaces (Watch)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Prophet Samuel King, in his New Year’s prophecy on January 1, warned about the impending tragedy which would visit the family of veteran actor, Pete Edochie.

A throwback video of his prophecy resurfaced on March 30th after the death of Yul and May Edochie’s first son, Kambilichukwu.

The clergy man had called for prayers on behalf of Pete Edochie’s family because the arrow of mourning was near him.

Prophet King had first asked people to pray for Nollywood stars, but he then narrowed it down to the abovementioned movie star.

Watch video below:

He is the same man of God that foresaw the death of music star, Davido’s son few months ago and urged the Adeleke family to pray fervently for it to be averted.

