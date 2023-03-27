Toke Makinwa slams man for being obsessed with her huge backside

Popular actress and TV personality, Toke Makinwa has blasted a man for being overly obsessed over her behind.

The sensational socialite has been causing quite a stir on social media after she acquired a new figure.

She had taken to social media to share a picture online, flaunting her beautiful curves and backside and a male critic decide to make a jest of her.

He trolled her by saying that Toke Makinwa’s behind was strong. “Strong ass,” he wrote

In reply, Toke Makinwa marveled at how obsessed the troll is with her derriere and told him that he can never have it.

She wrote:

“Your obsession with my ass is [email protected], you won’t ever have it booboo, let it go”.