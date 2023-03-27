“True love is hard to find these days” – Timaya laments

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Timaya, has taken to his social media page to cry out in pain over his inability to find love as he asked to be sure he was not alone. 

He noted that love was hard to find these days and asked if it was the same everywhere or he was experiencing it alone. 

In his words:

“This days LOVE come hard to find. Is it me or y’all with me.”

Reacting, kinkystyle_statements said:

“Omo e hard to find oh. Nothing like true love again.”

ushersinnigeria:

“In the year 1996 Love traded with USD, NGN, GPB in forex. The trade dumped and could not be reversed. This is why it is no longer in the market.”

zsavier_optimum_hair;

“Just focus on loving that ur baby mama sir g wetin u still dey find dey waka?”

Leave a Reply

