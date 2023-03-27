A man, Citizen Nagaziman, has testified about how he escaped death after hearing a prophecy.

He narrated that the girl he was dating told him that her prophetess said he must marry her if not he will die before his 35th Birthday.

In his words:

“There was this girl I was involved with before I decided to settle down with Onyi Natasha. She was fond of going to prayer houses, she is probably reading this, visiting prayer houses was a major turn off for me and is still till date.

“So, one evening she called to tell me that one of her prophetess told her she is my wife, that if I fail to marry her I will be very successful but will die before my 35th Birthday. I do not take the God factor for granted, I will be 39 in a couple hours and still alive.”

“It’s My Birthday. I am grateful to God for the Gift of Life, Family and Friends! Happy birthday MAYOR!”