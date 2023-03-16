White Money orders G-Wagon days after buying Maybach

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Hazel Onou, popularly known as White Money has revealed the latest addition to his garage.

The media personality has purchased a new G-wagon and took to his Instagram page to show it off to those who are ridiculing him.

White Money tweeted that the vehicle is “incoming” and posted a picture of the spotless white ride.

This comes just a few weeks after he took down the internet after splashing millions of naira om a customized Mercedes Maybach.

Watch the video below:

It would be recalled that the BBNaija star had set tongues wagging when he purchased a Maybach as some social media users wondered how he was able to afford such expensive ride.