White Money orders G-Wagon days after buying Maybach

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Hazel Onou, popularly known as White Money has revealed the latest addition to his garage.

The media personality has purchased a new G-wagon and took to his Instagram page to show it off to those who are ridiculing him.

White Money tweeted that the vehicle is “incoming” and posted a picture of the spotless white ride.

This comes just a few weeks after he took down the internet after splashing millions of naira om a customized Mercedes Maybach.

Watch the video below:

It would be recalled that the BBNaija star had set tongues wagging when he purchased a Maybach as some social media users wondered how he was able to afford such expensive ride.

