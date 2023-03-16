“Why you should never confess to your man when you cheat on him” – Actor Seun Jimoh

Popular Nollywood thespian, Sean Jimoh has advised women to hide their extramarital affairs from their partners.

According to the media personality, for men, cheating is something that is difficult to forget nor forgive and it’d be best for women to hide it from their men.

If they do confess to their men about it, and the man forgives, he’d always hold it against the woman and punish her in the future.

In his words:

“Dear female, I know this may be a hard pill for men to swallow, if you ever chest on your man by mistake, don’t ever confess! Keep it between you and God”. Ken don’t forgive cheating and if they do, they will hold it over and punish you with it for the rest of your life”.