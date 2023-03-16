TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Is this a bar or an eatery” – Portable leaves many confused as…

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw…

Singer Burna Boy offends his sister at her birthday party as he…

“Why you should never confess to your man when you cheat on him” – Actor Seun Jimoh

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood thespian, Sean Jimoh has advised women to hide their extramarital affairs from their partners.

According to the media personality, for men, cheating is something that is difficult to forget nor forgive and it’d be best for women to hide it from their men.

If they do confess to their men about it, and the man forgives, he’d always hold it against the woman and punish her in the future.

READ ALSO

I didn’t sleep with my colleague’s husband – Actress Wunmi…

Tinubu’s victory: “Accept it as the will of God”…

In his words:

“Dear female, I know this may be a hard pill for men to swallow, if you ever chest on your man by mistake, don’t ever confess! Keep it between you and God”. Ken don’t forgive cheating and if they do, they will hold it over and punish you with it for the rest of your life”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Is this a bar or an eatery” – Portable leaves many confused as he unveils his…

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw in his house –…

Singer Burna Boy offends his sister at her birthday party as he exposes her real…

“You only checked on me once a year” – Halima Abubakar drags…

Tallest corper falls in love with shortest corp member after meeting at NYSC…

White Money orders G-Wagon days after buying Maybach

“I get turned off when a guy dances in the club” – DJ Tolanibaj

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Why you should never confess to your man when you cheat on him” – Actor Seun…

Desmond Elliot’s political opponent, Olumide Oworu, cries out over attack

Ini Edo shares glimpse of her daughter for the first time on her 2nd birthday

Man in pains after receiving wedding IV from lady he ditched to focus on Peter…

Nigerian man marries lady two years after sending her ‘kfb’ via DM

Cuppy celebrates as she officially graduates from Oxford University

Man found standing mysteriously in front of native doctor’s door without moving…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More