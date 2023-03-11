Wizkid acquires new Rolls Royce

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Singer Wizkid has recently been reported to have bought a 2022 Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge as an addition to his fleet of cars.

This new purchase has caused an uproar among fans as netizens rushed to the comment section. Some of the comments read:

roz_p1472:

“Nigerians I keep supporting those who will never lend a voice for them! Fans wake up from your slumber!”

cruise_with_spencer :

“Make una congratulate and pass ….. rara 000 una go sha start with una yeye comparison. the fact remains they both have money !!!”

mc_shortman91:

“Make una rest self na how much self if he too much 10 million”

king_04.18:

“If davido show up again make him just go buy one planet cause my star boy is not playing lol”

africanflamingo_:

“If you’re reading this,. No claim this energy if you no get legit handwork o. Miracle no dey happen overnight. Okbye”

