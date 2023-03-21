Woman jubilates as she sells her land for N90m 15 years after buying it at N1.5m

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman who bought a piece of land 15 years ago has earned millions from it.

She stated that the property had been resold for N90 million and had not been developed when it was originally purchased.

In a viral TikTok video, the elderly lady narrated what transpired while appearing to be speaking with her kids.

She stated that when she first acquired the property, it was a ridged maize field that required extensive clearing in order to convert it into the N90 million property that it is today.

She said’ “I bought a land 1.5 million, if you want I’ll bring the receipt for you 15 years ago. It’s currently selling for 90 million. It was somebody’s farm that I bought. There was corn, there was all sorts of things. I saw ridges there. I was the one that took them out.”

Watch her speak:

