By Shalom

Governor El-rufai’s son, Bashir El-rufai and activist Aisha Yesufu have continued to publicly trade words on their social media pages. 

Bashir El-rufai has claimed that Aisha Yesufu’s husband mol€sted their daughter and she did nothing about it but punished the girl instead. 

In his words:

“Lol. You can tell as many crazy lies as you wish from your useless crazy head. Does your daughter prefer a mother that caught her husband [email protected] said daughter & hid it away by punishing the girl and sending her away for “studies” in the UK with corrupt pt money? Your congenital madness and recent defeat has obviously caused you to be having wild dreams. Keep dancing like a goat and Iosing all you ever hope for. A demented goat shall not lead any office in Nigeria. Shegiya kazama”

Aisha Yesufu did not refute these claims but instead insulted him saying:

“Below here is one of the reasons they say miscarriages sometimes are meant to correct nature’s mistakes. A [email protected] and drug filled child whose mother abandoned her duties of motherhood and gave up on her children because she felt betrayed her husband married other wives.”

Bashir finally replied as he said:

“Stop crying you get and stop protecting child [email protected] in your home! miscarriages usually only occur at baby factories not at the best hospitals in the world where, I this sweet boy was born. Olodo X 100”

