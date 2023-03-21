“I want to become a rich house wife, heavy on the rich” – Dorcas Shola-Fapson

Famous movie star and influencer, Dorcas Shola-Fapson also known as Ms DSF has shared that she would like to be a rich housewife.

The actress took to her Snapchat page to share this desire with her fans on the platform.

Dorcas Fapson who recently went through a messy break up with her ex musician boyfriend, Skiibii, revealed that she had been thinking much about becoming a housewife.

However, she emphasized that she would have to be a very rich housewife, if her partner wants to to be a stay-at-home wife.

Taking to her Snap chat page, she wrote:

“Everyyyydayyy Ifall more & more in love with the idea of becoming a housewife.

A rich housewife. Heavy on the rich.”

See her post below;