TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians call for ban of new Hollywood horror movie ‘Children of…

Online loan firm reportedly tracks down and arrests client who…

I provide for all of them, says Lady with three husbands (Video)

“You get mind to call me cockroach” – Gracious brown tackles boyfriend, Believe

Entertainment
By Shalom

Gracious Brown recently went live on Instagram to narrate her own side of the story with Believe, stating that she didn’t want to date him in the first place. 

She claimed that he was too old for her and the first time she tried to leave him, he cried so much that she decided to give love a chance. 

In her words:

READ ALSO

“People can love you for your money and still genuinely love…

“I’ll never leave your side” – Regina Daniels…

“He apologise, beg, call, call my family, call my loved ones, people that was hurt when he was treating me this way. Call them and apologize. You’re now there, you’re now ranting. Ranting your mouth and telling me that me I’m a dead cockroach, I’m not your spec, then who are you? You old man, 40 years old man. 

“You no know that time Wey you Dey beg to date me, I Dey talk say I no fit date you. Wey I dey beg you say I no want. When I tell Believe the first time say  I’m not dating he was crying. He was crying saying that nobody loves him. He was just crying I say let me take him. Let me just fall in love. I have fall in love and love took me to toxic relationship.”

See video here: 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians call for ban of new Hollywood horror movie ‘Children of the Corn’

Online loan firm reportedly tracks down and arrests client who failed to repay…

I provide for all of them, says Lady with three husbands (Video)

“I didn’t expect to be hurt” BBNaija’s Vee Iye opens up on her break-up with Neo…

Apostle Chibuzor relocates veteran actor, Aguba to new house in his village

“Take care of him; he left me because of you” – Heartbroken lady tells…

I never said I’ll leave the world soon – Odumeje swallows his words

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“You get mind to call me cockroach” – Gracious brown tackles boyfriend,…

Romantic video of Gracious Brown and another man surfaces following clash with…

CSO who shot dog to death has been arrested (Details)

Lady reveals what she did to date who arrived without a car

“Annul Asiwaju’s election and we will annul your brain” – FFK blows…

I am not dying soon – Prophet Odumeje denies viral reports

“People can love you for your money and still genuinely love you” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More