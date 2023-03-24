Gracious Brown recently went live on Instagram to narrate her own side of the story with Believe, stating that she didn’t want to date him in the first place.

She claimed that he was too old for her and the first time she tried to leave him, he cried so much that she decided to give love a chance.

In her words:

“He apologise, beg, call, call my family, call my loved ones, people that was hurt when he was treating me this way. Call them and apologize. You’re now there, you’re now ranting. Ranting your mouth and telling me that me I’m a dead cockroach, I’m not your spec, then who are you? You old man, 40 years old man.

“You no know that time Wey you Dey beg to date me, I Dey talk say I no fit date you. Wey I dey beg you say I no want. When I tell Believe the first time say I’m not dating he was crying. He was crying saying that nobody loves him. He was just crying I say let me take him. Let me just fall in love. I have fall in love and love took me to toxic relationship.”

