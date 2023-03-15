Your music changed my life – Man says as he dedicates birthday poem to Portable (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian man has revealed that the music of controversial street-hop artist Portable helped to improve his life.

He said in an emotional clip that he would never take the Zazuu star for granted and that he had made a significant impact on his life.

The guy added that Portable changed his outlook on life and that, without the singer’s music, he wouldn’t be the person he is today.

He said this in honor of the founder of the Zeh Nation, who attained a new age on March 12th, 2023. Additionally, he composed a poem, which he presented to the performer and read aloud in the video.

Additionally, the supporter expressed his hope that Portable’s actual name, Habeeb Okikiola, is aware of how much he means to him.

