“A kiss on the lips?” – Photo of Femi Otedola kissing mum on 91st birthday gets tongues wagging

An image of famous billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola kissing his mother on the lips on her 91st birthday has stirred mixed reactions online.

The business tycoon and father of four recently took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his mum, while expressing his adoration.

“Happy 91st birthday to my sweet mother. I love you Lady Doja“, he wrote.

His post, however, elicited mixed reactions:

@paddyman81 said: “This pics is terrible kissing your mom on lips no not on the cheek? Pls remove this. This is not how to show love to your mom. The pics is so disturbing sorry.”

@yinka22k remarked: “Something is wrong with that picture.”

@amagold_official asked: “A kiss on the lips?”

See the post and comments below: