Sabinus Wins First International Award

Popular comedian and influencer, Emmanuel Chukwuebuka, better known as Mr Funny or Sabinus has bagged the African Content Creator Award at The Rwanda International Movie Awards.

The skit maker took to his social media page to share the exciting news with his fans and colleagues.

This would make it the first international award he has bagged following his Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award which he won in 2022.

Sabinus who was jubilant over the news shared photos of himself position with the prestigious award.

Sharing the photos, he expressed his thanks to his followers and fans for their endless love.

He wrote:

“Thanks Guys For The Support And Love !!! Won African Content Creator Award At The Rwanda International Movie Awards 2023”