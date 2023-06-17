A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old girl’s demonstration of commitment to each other has set tongues wagging online.

The young lady known as Vhikkyedibles, revealed via her TikTok account that she and her boyfriend recently engaged.

She shared a video-reel of them having a photoshoot and noted that love is not about finding the perfect person, but about seeing an imperfect person perfectly.

“I got engaged at the age of 19 to a girl of 17. You come to love not by finding the perfect person, but by seeing an imperfect person perfectly ….share your thoughts people has said alot,” Vhikky captioned.

See the post:

Reacting, @user68679009492 said: Youngest and cutest.

@olaosebikanrachea reacted: Awwwwn u look amazing together congrats, hope say no be content una dey do sha.

@abeokutajen3 reacted: Congratulation youngest couples.

@Jane commented: My dear life is too short enjoy while it’s last, congratulations dear.