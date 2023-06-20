The Gombe State Police Command has paraded a 20-year-old man, Babangida Isah, for allegedly defiling a five-year-old girl.

The incident took place in Tike Quarters, Bajoga, in the Funakaye Local Government Area of the state.

According to ASP Mahid Abubakar, the state Police Public Relations Officer, the victim’s father, Yahaya Isah, reported to the police that the suspect lured his daughter behind an Almajiri school and sexually assaulted her.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police promptly arrested the suspect, who voluntarily confessed to the crime.Both the suspect and the victim were taken to a hospital for medical examination, and the case will soon be brought before the court for legal proceedings.

The Gombe State Police Command emphasized its commitment to prosecuting criminals and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.Oqua Etim, the Commissioner of Police, commended the detectives from the Bajoga division for their swift action and dedication to duty during the investigation.

He urged the public to report any suspicious activities and cooperate with the police in their efforts to maintain peace and order in the community.