Rev. Fr. Jeremiah Yakubu, the Catholic Priest who was abducted in Kaduna, has been freed within 24 hours of his kidnapping. This news was announced by Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechowe Okolo, the Chancellor of Kafanchan Diocese.

In a statement released on Monday night, Fr. Okolo expressed joy and gratitude as he shared the news of Fr. Yakubu’s safe return.

Fr. Yakubu had been abducted by armed individuals from the Holy Trinity Parish Rectory in Karku, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Fr. Yakubu was released on the evening of Monday, June 12, 2023. Fr. Okolo expressed his appreciation to everyone who had prayed and pleaded for the swift release of their priest, as well as for the other individuals still held captive by their kidnappers. He also offered prayers for the prompt release of those who remain in captivity.

As a gesture of gratitude, Fr. Okolo directed all priests to celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving to God on June 13, 2023, in honor of Fr. Jerry Yakubu’s safe return.