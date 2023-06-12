In a startling incident, a woman named Bella Montoya reportedly came back to life inside her coffin on the day of her funeral.

According to reports, family members were gathered at the wake keeping of the 76-year-old Bella Montoya in Babahoyo, Ecuador, a few hours after she had been pronounced dead by hospital staff at Martin Icaza Hospital.

However, as they opened the coffin to change her clothes, they were surprised to see Montoya gasping for air.Montoya’s son mentioned that she was hitting the coffin with her left hand when she regained consciousness.

A witness at the scene expressed their astonishment, stating that the woman had been declared dead and had been in the coffin since noon.

They further added that she displayed vital signs and was struggling to breathe. Emergency services were contacted, but due to a delay in response, Montoya was taken to an ICU ward for further care.

Currently, Montoya remains in the ICU, receiving oxygen support. Her heart is stable, and there are signs of slow responsiveness, which is considered positive. Her son remains hopeful about her condition.

