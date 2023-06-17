Popular Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina has reacted to the video of actor Sylvester Madu selling Okrika in the market.

Earlier today, a video of actor, Sylvester Madu, popular known as Shina Rambo selling Okrika clothes at a market in Enugu came up on social media.

The video which was shared by a Tiktok user who captioned it, “Saw our favourite actor today Shina Rambo selling at Enugu ngwo”. The video has sparked reactions on social media and made a lot of people questioned if he was broke.

Reacting to some comments from internet users, actress Bukunmi Oluwasina has backed Sylvester Madu as she describes his new business as honourable.

In her words:

“You all have so normalized the fake lives some celebs live on social media that you no longer see the pride and dignity in those who don’t join the trend but rather, choose to be themselves and do whatever they can to provide for their family.

He is actually better than some of your role models, who borrow designers to take pix and post online, only to return them to the stores they bought them from or their owners.

And shame on those recording him without his consent and those posting.

At least he isn’t begging or stealing.

He could even be on set.

live and let others live.”

