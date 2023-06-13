Burna Boy, the acclaimed Nigerian singer, continues to reach new heights in his career. After his recent performance at the UEFA Champions League final, he took to social media to share his current state with his fans.

In his post, accompanied by photos from his performance, Burna Boy confidently declared that he is sitting on top of the world.

The singer’s electrifying performance before the start of the match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul garnered significant attention and made headlines.

During the event, Burna Boy captivated football fans with his energetic stage presence and delivered some of his hit records, including the globally successful “Last Last.” He shared the stage with Brazilian singer Anitta, creating an unforgettable experience that had fans on their feet in excitement.

