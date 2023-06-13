Yinka Quadri, a veteran actor, has expressed his pride in Bolanle Ninalowo for his role in the Hollywood movie, Extraction 2.

As reported by THE INFONG on Sunday, Bolanle Ninalowo is among the cast members of Extraction 2, a highly anticipated Hollywood film. Ninalowo shared videos on his Instagram page, showcasing himself in a full-gear outfit with a rifle, alongside other cast members.

Yinka Quadri took to his own Instagram page to celebrate Ninalowo’s achievement and express his pride. He acknowledged that Ninalowo’s involvement in a high-profile international production like Extraction 2 is a significant milestone.

Quadri commended Ninalowo for bringing pride to the Nigerian entertainment industry and referred to him as a shining star.

In his words;

“Seeing Bolanle Ninalowo on Netflix Extraction 2 set gives me so much joy. This is Hollywood’s high-profile international production.”

“@iamnino_b You have done your industry proud. You have done your nation and the rest of Africa proud.”

“You are our shining star. Heartiest congratulations on achieving such a significant milestone. Nigeria to the world!!”.

