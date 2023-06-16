A businessman identified as Chuka Emmanuel has dragged his wife, Jane to a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja for secretly marrying a second husband.

It was gathered that the man approached the court, seeking the dissolution of his marriage.

According to him, his wife got married to another man after moving out of their matrimonial home three years ago.

The man told the court that he has been the one taking care of their three children since she walked out of their lives in 2020.

The businessman also revealed that when he tracked his wife to her new residence, he found out that she has remarried and had a baby for her second husband.

“My wife moved out of our house without informing me. I later found her new location, when I got there I realize that she had married another man and already has a baby for him. It is on this grounds that I seek to dissolve the marriage between us”.

“I have been the one taking care of the children, I don’t want anyone to poison their minds against me, I beg this court to stop my wife from coming to my house to see my children in my absence.

“I beg this honourable court to dissolve the marriage and grant me custody of my three sons,” He told the court.

The case has been adjourned until June 22 by the presiding judge, Labaran Gusau.

