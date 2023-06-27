Cardi B clears her name after her husband, Offset, accused her of sleeping with another man.

On Monday, the Grammy winner took to Twitter Spaces to respond to her husband Offset’s claim that she “f-ked” another man.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story earlier in the day, the “Walk It Talk It” rapper, 31, had accused his wife and the mother of two of his children of being unfaithful.

“My wife f–ked a N—a on me gang yall n—as know how I come,” the message read.

Singing a portion of Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated,” Cardi directly responded to the latest rumours about her and Offset’s relationship.

“Listen,” the 30-year-old Grammy winner continued, telling her fans to ignore the rumors.

“Don’t pay attention to that countryman, y’all,” Cardi said, mocking the Migos member before explaining that his claims are not true and he’s simply “spiraling and thinking s–t.”

“Come on, now. I’m Cardi B,” she laughed, reminding her fans that she’s “not just anybody.”

She went on, suggesting that if she had cheated, it would have “gotten out” by means other than the vague statements made on Offset’s now-deleted Instagram Story.

She claimed a “regular degular shmegular” guy would have sold the story and proudly “tell the world,” noting that just because someone is “in the industry” doesn’t mean they wouldn’t “tell too.”

Listen to the audio below…