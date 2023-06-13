A video of Nigerian chef, Dammy going to blend food items for her cook-a-thon, is currently trending online.

Recall that the young lady commenced the 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in Ekiti State on June 9th.

Just this morning, she broke her colleague, Chef Hilda Baci’s 100 hours record.

In the video currently trending online, Chef Dammy paused the cooking marathon in order to go grind beans and pepper which she will use to prepare the next round of food.

The chef could be seen carrying two buckets of purported beans and pepper on the road.

Watch the video below;

