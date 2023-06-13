Reality TV star, Groovy, has reacted after his former love interest, Phyna, shared new information regarding their relationship and why they broke up.

Speaking during a recent interview, Phyna stated that when she first entered the relationship with Groovy, it was genuine from her side. However, she later found out that his intentions were not as sincere.

She disclosed that when she discovered that Groovy had an interest in another girl, she decided to be smart and play along with the situation.

“I genuinely entered the relationship with the belief that it was mutual. However, as time went on, I discovered that his feelings were not as genuine as mine. When I found out about his interest in another girl, I had to be smart and handle the situation accordingly,” she said.

Groovy took to his official twitter handle to respond to Phyna’s claim and seemingly share his side of the story.

He wrote;

“You’ll ask for friendship today, tomorrow Groovy wasn’t genuine!?

Tired of this broken record, everyone should take responsibility for their own actions/game. We moveeee 🚀🚀”

See below;