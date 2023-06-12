A lady has said that a man who doesn’t have half a hundred thousand shouldn’t be asking a lady out.

The lady who goes by the Twitter handle @thatdammygirlie said this while reacting to another Tweet by @rutie_xx that claimed that 12,000 naira is too small a budget for a date.

“I can’t go on a date with a man who has 12k budget,” @rutie_xx had tweeted.

@thatdammygirlie who replied to this said that the a man should have up to 50,000 naira budgeted for a date or he shouldn’t be asking a lady out.

“i honestly think if you do not have 50k upwards, you should not ask a girl out on a date,” she said.

In reaction, adeolaperry_. wrote: “Una don turn date to ballin”

officialzarah_ wrote: “That’s on period”

ugoforeign wrote: “See her 3k top for her picture sef yen yen yen”

sistamoms wrote: “Speak for yourself. You are not the standard madam.”

tashaswavey wrote: “If a girl really likes you…she’d even take a walk with you as a date”

ojes_hair wrote: “In our days we go for dates under the mango tree with zero kobo. This gen z ehhh”

sexy_laise wrote: “I honestly think date should be about cutting our clothes to our sizes, the people involved should know their budget before going out”