Nigerian singer, Adebayo Adeleke better known as B-Red has spoken about his first encounter with Afrobeats musician, Burna Boy.

The “Jaburata” singer recently made an appearance on “Echo Room,” where he discussed his past interactions with Burna Boy and Wizkid, two popular musicians.

He stated that on a particular day, while he was with Wizkid, he asked him who the new artist was that claimed to have the industry’s biggest songs.

B-Red claimed that he informed wizkid of the fact that Davido, the new musician, is his cousin and is making a major splash in the music industry.

He recalled seeing Burna Boy for the first time in Port Harcourt, when Burna Boy rushed after his and Davido’s car while yelling, “I love you B-Red; I love you Davido”.

Watch the video below: