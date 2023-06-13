Earlier today, the Guinness World Records officially confirmed Hilda Baci as the holder of the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The announcement, which was posted on the Guinness World Records website, has caused a stir among Nigerians.

Due to issues with her resting hours, Hilda’s record time currently stands at 93 hours and 11 minutes, instead of the 100 hours she initially cooked for.

Guinness World Records stated:

“Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

“The 26-year-old Nigerian chef began on Thursday 11 May and continued through to Monday 15 May, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

“Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.”

In response to the confirmation of her record, Hilda Baci expressed her gratitude and excitement on Twitter.

She wrote, “This is the best news ever omg omg omg thank you so much.”

The deduction of seven hours from the 100-hour cooking marathon has sparked mixed reactions on social media, as seen in the screenshots below: