Nigerian Celebrity Chef, Hilda Baci, has been awarded the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon (individual) with a remarkable time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

The announcement was made on the Guinness World Records Twitter page, where they extended their congratulations to Hilda Baci for her incredible achievement.

In a tweet, Guinness World Records stated that after reviewing all the footage, Hilda Baci emerged as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual).

Her feat surpassed the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set by an Indian Chef, Lata Tondon in 2019.

Hilda Baci’s accomplishment has inspired chefs from around the world to attempt to break her record, including Chef Dammy from Ekiti State and Chef Prince Temitope Adebayo, also known as Tope Maggie, from Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Expressing her excitement on Twitter, Hilda Baci exclaimed:

“This is the best news ever omg omg omg thank you so much.”

