A Ghanaian man has shared a distressing experience of discovering his wife engaged in an intimate encounter with a pastor inside their matrimonial home.

The pastor involved in the incident remains unidentified, but he was caught in a compromising situation and appeared visibly sweaty upon being caught.

The husband had returned unexpectedly from a business trip to India when he heard unusual sounds emanating from his house.

Curious and concerned, he entered the house and was shocked to find his wife and the pastor engaging in the act. According to the husband, the pastor was using a large and tall object to penetrate his wife and was instructing her to remain silent.

Overwhelmed with heartbreak, the husband swiftly went to the bedroom and discovered the pastor and his wife in a position similar to that of a wheelbarrow.

The husband revealed that he had been intimate with his wife six times prior to leaving the house that day, which made the discovery even more surprising and devastating.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;