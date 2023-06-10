Evan Okoro, a popular gospel singer turned social media slay queen, has spent a lot of money to buy herself a Toyota car.

The socialite, who had gained media attention for her transformation from gospel singer to slay queen, celebrated her new acquisition on her page.

She stated that the Toyota was what she could afford and that she would not allow social expectations from others to force her to buy more than she could afford.

Evan Okoro also asked netizens to imitate her and buy within their means.

A video she shared captures her excitedly showing off her newest ash-colored ride.

She wrote:

“Congratulations to me Abeg don’t allow anybody to pressure youg? I cut your coat according to your size

lsaaa dewu dewu season

Life na step by step”

See her post below;