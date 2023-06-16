Former Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking time by an individual, Lata Tondon has congratulated the new Nigerian record holder, chef Hilda Baci, for her remarkable achievement.

Hilda was officially certified by Guinness World Records on Tuesday with a cooking marathon time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Tondon expressed her congratulations and well wishes to Hilda and the people of Nigeria through her Instagram stories. In her message, she wrote, “Namastey Nigeria. I’m very happy for you all & my best wishes to Hilda!”

It is worth noting that Tondon had initially shown support for Hilda during her highly publicized cook-a-thon in May.

She posted a photo of Hilda on her Instagram page and wished her the best, expressing hope to see her on the official site of the Guinness Book of World Records soon.

However, after Guinness announced Hilda as the new record holder, a check on Lata Tondon’s Instagram page revealed that she had deleted her previous post of support and removed the Guinness World Record title from her bio.

Despite this, Tondon still took the opportunity to congratulate Hilda and extend her well wishes through her Instagram stories.

