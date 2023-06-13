After a comprehensive evaluation of the evidence, Guinness World Records has officially confirmed that Hilda Effiong Bassey, known as Hilda Baci, has broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), achieving a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

The 26-year-old Nigerian chef commenced her cooking marathon on Thursday, May 11, and continued non-stop until Monday, May 15, preparing over 100 pots of food throughout the four-day feat.

Hilda initially aimed to set a record of 100 hours, but due to mistakenly taking extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt, approximately seven hours were deducted from her final total.

As per the guidelines for “longest marathon” records, Hilda was allowed a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity. These breaks could be accumulated if not taken, and they served as the only times when she could use the bathroom or rest during the attempt.

