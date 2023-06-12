Oyinlola, a talented artist from Nigeria, has received approval from the Guinness World Records for her ambitious goal of setting a new record for the longest painting session.

She has announced that the project will commence on Saturday, October 28, and conclude on Monday, October 30, describing it as a remarkable and creative journey.

Oyinlola has extended an invitation to fellow Nigerians, encouraging them to participate and contribute to upholding the nation’s honor during this extraordinary event. She has also expressed her intention to seek sponsorship for the upcoming endeavor.

In a snapshot,She captioned;

“But I can’t do it alone. I’m seeking sponsors to help make this historic event possible. By supporting me, you’ll not only be part of a record-breaking achievement, but also contribute to the promotion of art and creativity worldwide.”

