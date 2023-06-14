Popular Nigerian Singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, professionally known as Ayra Starr, commemorates her 21st birthday today, June 14th, and as anticipated, she is receiving heartfelt celebrations from fans and friends worldwide.

In the spirit of Ayra Starr’s birthday festivities, an Instagram user with the handle @aimiuwu_saf took to her Instagram page to post a childhood video of Ayra Starr while extending birthday wishes.

The video captures the young Ayra Starr exuberantly dancing. Even as a child, she effortlessly showcased her signature moves, skillfully rolling her waist.

Sharing the video, the Instagram user wrote:

“Happy Birthday Babygirl 🥳❤️. Look what I found 😅

#sabi@21 #sabigirl #birthday #archives”

The clip managed to captivate the attention of onlookers who expressed their admiration through emojis in the comment section.

Watch the video and comments below: