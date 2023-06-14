The revelation by Nigerian musician, Davido regarding his son, Dawson has generated mixed reactions from social media users.

Previously, photos of Davido’s alleged fourth baby mama, Larissa, with a baby bump circulated on social media, leading many to believe that Davido had fathered another child with a woman in London, due to the striking resemblance between him and the boy.

Uncertain about the paternity, Davido was reported to have conducted a DNA test to confirm if Dawson is indeed his son.

After two years, Davido finally addressed his son, Dawson, during an interview on the AB Talks show.

However, social media users criticized the artist for taking so long to acknowledge his son, Dawson.

Some users commented that Davido had only accepted his son now because he is wealthy, comparing him to another artist named Portable.

Others expressed their satisfaction that Davido had finally accepted his son and encouraged him to show the same love he had shown his late son, Ifeanyi.

@Kess said, “This guy na rich version of Portable”.

@Esthersky wrote, “Glad u finally accept u got a son. By Dawson so show them same love u showed ify”.

@Adorable moon: “All these chivido shippers una nor Dey like truth na so una drag the lady dat time say e Dey lie my own is dat the way you guys talk as if you live with these celebrities is so alarming, leave them they are humans too”.

@Callme Fresher: “Pikin weh they force you for do DNA . Dawson is almost 4 yrs now, but you’ve never celebrated him ,u come now d open mouth waaaaa d talk say I have a son. Keep showing indifference among your kids.”.

@Chi.victor: “Nawa…so he’s finally your son now”.

https://twitter.com/onejoblessboy/status/1668734923526623238?s=46&t=2wmEJb6MoyiOZ3n7EjT7AA