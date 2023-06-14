A Nigerian lady, simply identified as @mamarazzi_pasta has expressed her excitement as she shares the message she unexpectedly received from Davido.

The Afrobeats superstar singer sent her a message to order food from her restaurant and subsequently followed her Instagram page.

In a post on her official Instagram page, @mamarazzi_pasta, the exhilarated chef shared a photo of the moment, superstar singer, Davido ordered food from her restaurant and framed it.

She also shared the screenshot of Davido following her page, and wrote,

“Call me extra abeg frame would be hung till thy kingdom come. No one can contain our joy right now, The geng is super active and also grateful to 001 @davido. It still feels unreal.”

Reacting…

ade.bimpe_blessing said: “Extra Keh, I go frame the phone wey I use receive the text join.”

therealgenesiswears reacted: “E reach to do David is a blessing for real sha no increase price.”

rachel.chidimma said: “I’m happy for you guys. I go do pass this one if na me.

OBO to the world Ori ade.”

grandeurcatering reacted: “Loveet sis. You put the E in Extra.”

mirah.ng said: “Hahaha this is so cuteee! 001 certified.”

