Zakaria Bulus, a 40-year-old farmer, was remanded in a correctional center by a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State on Monday. He is facing charges of allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) is prosecuting Bulus for the defilement of a minor.

During the court proceedings, the presiding judge, Samson Kwasu, refrained from taking Bulus’ plea. Instead, he directed the prosecutor to send the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

The case has been adjourned until July 18 for further mention.Earlier, Marcus Audu, the NSCDC prosecutor, informed the court that the victim’s mother reported the incident to the NSCDC office in Kafanchan on June 13.

According to Audu, the girl was allegedly lured into an unfinished building at Ungwan Masara where she was defiled. The minor was subsequently taken to the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Kafanchan.

The prosecutor stated that Bulus confessed to the crime during the course of the investigation.