Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has admitted that Iyanya, a well-known singer, cheated on her while they were still dating.

She said that he was having an affair with Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, especially when she visited Ghana in the past.

In her autobiography, “I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON,” the actress talked openly about their connection.

When Iyanya got his initials tattooed on his wrist, Yvonne claimed she assumed they would be together. However, someone made her realize that was just a fantasy.

She claimed to have received an anonymous contact from someone on the inside who told her that Tonto, a well-known actress, used to drop by Iyanya’s residence after he departed.

In her words; “We had a decent relationship-breakfast in bed and all the niceties dream relationship one could think of. I had the assurance that he was someone I could be with forever. He tattooed my initials, YN, wrist, and I thought that was a big deal. If he wasn’t serious about me he wouldn’t do that. In his hit song, “Ur Waist”, he mentioned how he lusted over me. One can therefore imagine my shock when I went to Ghana after one of my visits to Nigeria and someone called me from his house.

The caller said anytime I left Iyanya’s place, another actress came over to him and sometimes slept over. The person felt strongly that there was something going on between them and thought I should know. That actress turned out to be Tonto Dikeh of Nigeria, one of the female celebrities Iyanya named in his “Ur Waist” song. When I was convinced about the authenticity of the information I received. I was heartbroken. I took to Twitter to rant and vent. Tonto Dikeh responded on Twitter, saying people changed and so did feelings, so I should move on.

@selthebomb later heard more stories about what Iyanya did with some of his female crew members. It convinced me that what happened between him and Tonto Dikeh wasn’t an isolated incident. It was a pattern, his way of life. I knew I eventually I would have left even if “Tonto Dikeh didn’t come into the picture. I did not see the need to keep fighting for a man I had lost, especially when I knew her fate was not going be different from mine.”