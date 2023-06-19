Award winning Ghanaian actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson has revealed that she aborted a pregnancy for music star, Sarkodie in 2010 after a short relationship.

Yvonne Nelson reveal this in her memoir ‘I’m not Yvonne Nelson’.

“I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a s£xually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen & when the test result was ready, I wasn’t strong enough to open it. She did & declared the verdict. “Charlie, it dey there!” she exclaimed.

On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud & that would trigger a string of jolly conversations & jokes. But this was no laughing matter.

It was a grim piece of information that was capable of turning my world upside down. I wasn’t the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie. At the time, however, the future looked uncertain.